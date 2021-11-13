Special needs students build Blessing Box

PUEBLO — After nearly an entire year of painting, sanding, and team work, the Exceptional Students at Pueblo County High School now have a Blessing Box of their own.

"Our kids do lots. They do tons in the community, they're very involved," said Dianna Garcia-Rincon, the Exceptional Students Services (ESS) teacher.

The ESS program is for students with special needs.

Rincon says she recognized a need for easy access to food in the community East of the city of Pueblo.

"I think sometimes we forget the neediness of people out in this area. You know, it's a rural area and they're all hard workers and they figure it out and they get it done, but there is a need and sometimes we see it in our classrooms."

She asked her students if they would be willing to build a Blessing Box.

Blessing Boxes are meant for anyone to take any food items they might need, or donate any they no longer want.

"I think when they realized that it was going to be for the community and that they were giving back and doing their part, they jumped right into it."

The Blessing Box is located outside of Vineland United Methodist church.

Another Blessing Box is now located on the Southwest corner from the Loaf N' Jug.