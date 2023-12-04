Special Kids Special Families is hosting a gift drive this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — For 25 years, Special Kids Special Families has promoted, strengthened, and supported families of those with disabilities in Colorado Springs. From now, through Dec. 15th, the nonprofit is asking for gifts or donations to make the holidays extra special for the people it serves at Zach’s Place, the nonprofit's foster care program.

The toy and gift drive is for both children and adults with special needs.

Special Kids Special Families is asking for unwrapped gifts, gift cards, or money donations. You can also sign up your work or organization to host a "giving tree." at your location. This would allow the nonprofit to give your business specific individuals to shop for. While all gifts are greatly appreciated, it's the adult age group that could use the extra support this holiday.

"Our kids need things, but our adults are really where we are needing some extra help and support from our community right now. Things like hoodies, blankets, sports memorabilia, things like this that everybody would like to have, they enjoy getting too, it makes them very happy,” said Derek Wilson, director of development and communications at Special Kids Special Families.

The nonprofit is hoping to collect donations by Dec. 15th, so they have time to distribute the gifts.

To purchase a gift or to donate, visit here.

____

