Special forces soldiers and vets ruck-march 50 miles in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Current and former special operations soldiers are marching through the streets of Washington D.C. this weekend to help the families of fallen military members.

The 50 for the Fallen event is organized by Green Beret Master Sergeant Chad Conley. He and the other volunteers are in the middle of a 50-mile ruck-march through the nation's capital to raise money for the Special Forces Charitable Trust.

They set out on their journey Saturday afternoon and plan to finish the march Sunday morning.

Conley posts updates along the way to the Instagram account @50_for_the_fallen. He says the shared challenge of the hours-long journey and builds camaraderie that can help heal the pain of loss.

"Take a moment and listen to the words, enjoy this time," he said in one post. "This isn't about sadness. Celebrate those that have gone before, remember them in happiness, and be glad and proud that you knew them."

50 for the Fallen held a similar ruck-march through New York City in September for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

You can follow their progress at the 50 for the Fallen Instagram page.

Donations as well as sponsorship and volunteer opportunities can be found on the 50 for the Fallen web page.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.