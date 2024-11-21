Spanish Peaks welcomes the holiday season with the 35th Annual Parade of Lights

WALSENBURG — If you're ready to start your holiday shopping, the Spanish Peaks Country will be opening its holiday shopping markets later next week.

“If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there’s no place like Huerfano County.”



“You can shop, visit some of our local restaurants, go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. It’s a great time of year to experience Spanish Peaks Country!” Sarah Jardis, Huerfano County Tourism Board Chair

In Huerfano County, fun holiday-themed markets and events will begin on Friday, November 29.

Here's a list of the things you can do following Thanksgiving.



November 29 - 35th Annual Parade of Lights will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Walsenburg, followed by the tree lighting at Gub Gub's Pizza and Ice Cream (shops will be open late)





November 30 - The Museum of Friends is celebrating Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p with the "Marketplace of Ideas"

