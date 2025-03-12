Space Foundation hosting "Space in the Community" at Pueblo Community College on Thursday, March 13

PUEBLO — On Thursday, March 13, the Space Foundation, in collaboration with L3Harris and the Pueblo Community College, will be hosting the "Space in the Community" event.

The event's theme is Orbital Space Debris.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., elementary and middle school students from Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70 are invited to participate in hands-on, spaced-based activities.

At this 'Community Night,' attendees can:



Navigate a Sphero debris obstacle course, track orbital debris with Ozobots, and build circuit satellites with sensors.

Enjoy interactive, age-appropriate activities that spark curiosity and a passion for STEM.

Explore space science and technology through exhibits and demonstrations.

There will also be opportunities to hear from Astronaut Lt. Col. Duane "Digger" Carey, who piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia on NASA's STS-109 mission in 2002.

To learn more about this event, visit the community event website.

