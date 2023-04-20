Space Force prepares to innovate to 'be effective for the challenges we face here in the very near term'

COLORADO SPRINGS — At the Space Symposium, General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations at the Space Force, addressed a room of reporters for a press conference.

He discussed some advancements and innovations that the Space Force is looking to make. Part of that includes more aggressively focusing on recruiting and retaining talent.

"We're not going to do this without quality people, quality partnerships. So I'm really working hard to invest in opportunities to attract the talent we need, retain them in the Force, empower them to innovate, and likewise with our industry partners and allies," said Gen. Saltzman.

He believes it's important to innovate procedures for a new era of space exploration and habitation.

"As I've examined the progress in the space domain, in terms of the variables we track like satellites in orbit and launch structures, debris, and all the other things, we really are in a new era for the space domain," Gen. Saltzman continued.

