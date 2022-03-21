Space Center Drive at Platte Avenue closes for 6 weeks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs is closing down the southern part of Space Center Drive at the Platte Avenue intersection to work on a bridge replacement project over Sand Creek.

The closure will last approximately six weeks, according to the city, and drivers will not be able to turn onto Space Center Drive from westbound Platte Avenue.

The bridge replacement work is set to address electrical, storm water, and sanitary structures.

The bridge was originally built in 1956, but suffered from flood damage in 2008 that affected the bridge's structures.

The construction project will replace the two current bridges with one bridge structure, and it will add sidewalks on the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek.

The construction being done will also take into account the future Sand Creek Regional Trail that will run under the bridge.

There's also an eye to the city's growth in the project, as the new bridge will add traffic lights and provide additional lanes on Platte Avenue.

The project is costing the city $14 million, and is funded in combination by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant.

