Southwest flight slid off Colorado Springs runway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The snow storm that blew in Friday night made for a more challenging landing at the Colorado Springs Airport. A Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Las Vegas slid a short distance past the runway after touching down.

An airport spokesperson told News 5 that no one was injured and no damage was reported from the skid. However, the plane had to be towed back to the gate by the ground crew, which is standard procedure.

News 5 viewer Kim Preather was on the flight and shared photos and video of the landing. She wanted to share her appreciation for the pilots and the ground crew at the airport for helping to get everyone home safely.

There were a handful of delayed flights Friday night as a result of the slide because the runway was closed for roughly 45 minutes for the towing operation.

