Southwest Airlines systems issues leads to flight cancellations for Colorado Springs, Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS — Southwest Airlines is experiencing issues causing problems for some flights in Colorado Springs and Denver.

As of 12:20 p.m. according to information from the Colorado Springs Airport, three Southwest flights from Las Vegas, Dallas Love Field, and Phoenix are canceled for the day. Additionally, three other flights to Denver, Chicago, and Denver are canceled.''

Line of @SouthwestAir passengers at @COSAirport trying to get info after the airline reported another outage this afternoon.



Right now the boards show all incoming and outgoing Southwest flights as canceled. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/T4CsFv1Ai9 — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) June 15, 2021

A representative of the airline told passengers their flight from Colorado Springs to Chicago Midway and Las Vegas are canceled for the day. Staff advised customers to be patient if they wanted to get their luggage, or allow them to hold onto it until "flights are active again." The representative said all systems were down.

Many flights involving Denver International Airport and destinations across the country are also impacted. The majority of flights are showing an updated departure or arrival time at Denver International Airport.

No information on the current issue has been released other than a tweet from Southwest that states, "We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon."

If you have more questions, Southwest's social media team is fairly responsive to inquiries using Twitter @SouthwestAir. Or you can reach their customer service representatives at 1-800-435-9792.

Check your flight status:

Colorado Springs Airport

Denver International Airport

On Monday, the airline said its third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues, which prevented the transmission of weather information. That information is required to safely operate its aircraft.

This story is developing and will be updated.