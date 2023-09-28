Southern Colorado's Honor Flight 17 kicks off Thursday, welcome home Saturday

WASHINGTON D.C. — News5's Brie Groves and Photojournalist Kevin Reynolds are joining this year's Honor Flight Southern Colorado trip to Washington, D.C. This event enables our veterans to see the monuments constructed in their honor.

This year's flight events will take place from Thursday, September 28, through Saturday, September 30. It will include 90 people, 56 of whom are veterans.

Southern Colorado's Honor Flight mission is celebrating America's veterans by inviting them to share in a day of honor at National Memorials. It includes an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take.

Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is part of the larger Honor Flight Network which is a group of 128 locally-affiliated hubs throughout the U.S.

Those eligible for the Honor Flight include veterans of:



World War II;

Korean War;

Vietnam War;

Any era who is suffering from terminal illness

Applications for the honor flight can be submitted online.

Previous coverage of Southern Colorado Honor Flights can be seen on the News5 website.

