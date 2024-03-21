Southern Colorado Youth Go unveils new app aimed to help the youth participate in healthy events around Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Southern Colorado Youth Go(SoCoYoGo), is unveiling an app for the youth ages 13-18 in Pueblo.

The parent digital platform has been up and running for two years, but they are releasing the app to increase the usability and ease the performance of the digital platform.

SoCoYoGo created the app to encourage Pueblo's youth to earn points through the app for participating in positive events in the community, rather than using drugs and alcohol.

The app has its own version of a punch card, meaning the youth are able to allocate points the more they use the app, and turn it back into local businesses for free rewards. The point system allows them to earn Seeds which will eventually become Chiles, which can be stocked up over time, and redistributed into the local Pueblo scene.

“SoCoYoGo is the first innovative prosocial application specifically designed for our local community. This program was developed to close the financial gap so many of our youth encounter when they want to access some of our local prosocial events, activities and eateries,” said Kelsey Moore, a member of the Southern Colorado Youth Go Committee. “It’s easy to use and youth can quickly earn Chiles that can be redeemed for great items from our sponsors. All you need to do is sign up!”

Participating locations in Pueblo where youth may earn points include:



City and County Parks & Recreation Locations

Pueblo City Transit

The Riverwalk

YMCA

Pueblo Zoo

Lake Pueblo

Pueblo City-County Library District Branches

Arts Alliance Studios

Pueblo Mentoring Programs

After School Extracurriculars

Volunteer work

Boys & Girls Clubs

Pueblo House

Participating locations in Pueblo supplying rewards to youth:

Colorado State University Pueblo

Pueblo Community College

Taffy’s

Arts Alliance Studios

School District 60

Pueblo Parks & Recreation

Pueblo Ice Arena

The app is free to register on.

For more information you can visit the SoCoYoGo website.

