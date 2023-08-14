Southern Colorado students return to Academy District 20 Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday is the first day of school for all elementary, 6th, and 9th graders in Academy District 20.

There have been some big changes in District 20 that parents should be aware of. One of those changes is the district’s decision to participate in the ‘healthy school meals for all program.’

This program will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. There are three schools, however, that are not participating within the district. Those are Pine Creek High School, the Village High School, and School in the Woods.

A huge change this year is the new District 20 superintendent, Jinger Haberer, and her plans for this school year.

"I’m just looking forward to empowering and bringing together high-performing teams so that we can take that whole child approach to ensure that every student learns at high levels and so that our students graduate with a plan for success,” said Haberer.

Harberer will be outside of Foothills Elementary this morning shaking hands with parents and welcoming students on their first day back.

Again, drivers want to be careful when driving through school zones. We mentioned last week that state patrol will be visiting schools across the state as part of their "look again" campaign.

