Southern Colorado sees a dip in voter turnout

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fewer people cast their ballots this past midterm election in Southern Colorado.

In 2018, voter turnout was about 75% in El Paso County and about 67% in Pueblo County, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

This past election, voter turnout was at about 50% in both El Paso County and Pueblo County. As of 7 a.m. this morning, final votes are still being calculated. So, what are some things we believe are causing this?

The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder, Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz says this year’s ballot was especially long to read through. This could be one reason voter turnout in Colorado was so low. A low turnout of young voters also contributes to the total voter turnout.

It’s a trend we are seeing in Colorado. During the 2022 primary election, Coloradans ages 18-24 saw a dip in voter turnout from the 2020 presidential race. This past election saw another low voter turnout for this age range, as you can see below.

Colorado Secretary of State

I spoke with students at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs about why they didn’t vote.

“When you’re 18, it’s a lot of pressure because you don’t really know a lot about politics. So, I just didn’t look into it as much so I just ended up not voting at all,” said Alyaha Whitaker, a UCSS student.

The students I spoke with say they plan to vote in the future, but right now school is their priority. They don’t feel like the issues on the ballot impact their lives right at this time.

If you’re wondering if one party had more registered voters cast on the ballot, it’s not something we are seeing.

The latest numbers on the secret of state’s website show that 30% of registered democrats voted, and 28% of registered republicans voted. It was actually the unaffiliated vote that showcased the biggest voter turnout.

