Southern Colorado school zones become active this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Something to be aware of as District 49 students go back to school this week, school zones will be active. Colorado Springs Police are asking drivers to slow down and put down their phones while driving.

I spoke with Springs Police about how plan on keeping kids safe this week who are back in the classroom. They tell me they will have units out monitoring school zones between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and then 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the evenings. They want drivers to be aware of this and to slow down when they get into school zones.

Keep in mind, not all school zones have the flashing lights. Some of the zones just have signs that tell you it’s a school zone, so always be aware of your surroundings.

Springs Police tell me unfortunately people tend to speed all year long so if you’re walking to school, pay attention to cars on the road. But it isn’t just Springs Police who are sending out a reminder to watch out for kids in school zones. As District 49 sends kids back today, they want you to be aware that these zones are active.

“We know that people are busy in the mornings, especially, they have places to be. And we just really ask everyone to kind of funnel their awareness that there are parents who are dropping their kids off and leaving schools and then there buses as well that are going to be in the traffic pattern and keeping things a bit busy out there,” said Dave Nancarrow, District 49’s public information officer.

If there’s a school bus that’s flashing its lights and its stop sign is out, you are required to stop. It doesn’t matter what side of the roadway you are on. Also, do not text and drive.

If you get pulled over for speeding in a school zone, the ticket is double the price and you have to make a court appearance.

