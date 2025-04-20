Southern Colorado prepares to celebrate the environment for Earth Day

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Earth Day is right around the corner!

In downtown Pueblo, community members can visit the El Pueblo History Museum for an evening of Earth-centered events!

The event begins at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, and ends at 6:30 p.m.

Events include traditional and cultural presentations from local Native American groups, fun activities, and a chat about sustainability from Sustainable Pueblo.

The event is free and open to all community members.

The City of Colorado Springs has compiled a list of events for the community to participate in if you're interested in celebrating the Earth and the environment!

Events range from educational workshops to park clean-ups to trivia.

One highlighted event is the 4th Annual Three Days Three Parks.

Over three days, volunteers celebrate outdoor spaces by removing invasive plants, restoring hiking trails, picking up trash, and reseeding areas in several parks across Colorado Springs.

You can find the schedule below:



Blodgett Open Space

Friday, April 25, from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Palmer Park

Saturday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ute Valley Park

Sunday, April 27, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Interested volunteers can register for all three park days, or just one!

For a list of Earth Day events, visit the City of Colorado Springs Earth Day Events Page.





