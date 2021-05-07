Southern Colorado police departments on "Accident Alert Status"

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Starting Friday, May 7, 2021, through May 11, 2021, the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department will be on "Accident Alert Status."

This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:



No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

It was not a hit and run.

If any of those factors are applicable to the situation, law enforcement should be contacted.

If you are involved in an accident and are not sure if your area is on accident alert, call the police and ask.

Both police departments said the reason for this is they will begin a transition to the state’s new crash reporting form. The new form was developed by the Colorado Department of Transportation and is now mandated to be used by all Colorado law enforcement agencies. The length of time CSPD will be on "Accident Alert Status" is to ensure all previous crash report forms are merged correctly into the new system.

"Accident Alert Status" is also often used during severe weather conditions when State Troopers and Police Officers can't respond due to a large number of crashes at the time.

You can find more information about what to do during "Accident Alert Status" here.

