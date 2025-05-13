Southern Colorado Moms Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for Their Work with Children with Disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several Southern Colorado mothers found themselves in the national spotlight thanks to the non-profit Labeled & Loved. The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing their powerful stories and the life-changing support they’ve found through Labeled & Loved.

For Janelle Evangelides, the journey into motherhood took an unexpected turn when her son Ryker began missing developmental milestones. “He was two... he was nonverbal.” she recalls.

Years of unanswered questions finally gave way to clarity when Ryker was diagnosed with both ADHD and autism spectrum disorder at age seven.

“It finally made sense,” said Janelle. “Then I could get the resources and the help, but even then it is overwhelming just how much you have to do to advocate for your child.”

Finding Strength in Community

Just one week after Ryker’s diagnosis, Janelle was introduced to Labeled & Loved by her friend, Katie Moser—another local mom walking a similar path. Katie’s daughter, Faith, lives with a rare neurological condition, and for Katie, finding Labeled and Loved was, as she puts it, “a godsend.”

“As a special needs mom, it’s hard. You’re alone. You’re constantly battling therapies. You’re constantly taking care of your child—and you don’t find many people who get it,” Katie shared in a previous interview.

What Is Labeled and Loved?

Founded by moms who understand the unique challenges of parenting a child with disabilities or neurodivergence, Labeled & Loved provides a wide range of support—from in-person retreats to virtual communities and mental health resources.

“It’s such an answer to prayer,” said Janelle. “Right away they’re like, ‘You need to do this, and this, and this.’”

Julie Hornok, co-founder and president of the national nonprofit, says their mission is simple: “We help mothers release their expectations and begin to find joy and beauty in this unexpected version of motherhood.”

A Local Mission with National Impact

Today, Janelle and Katie lead the Southern Colorado chapter of Labeled & Loved, providing connection, hope, and guidance to dozens of local moms navigating similar journeys.

“It’s a message we want all moms to hear,” said Janelle. “You are not alone.”

Want to Get Involved?

If you’re a mom of a child with disabilities or know someone who could benefit from this support, you can learn more or donate to the mission by visiting theLabeled & Loved website.

