Southern Colorado law enforcement leaders address the death of Tyre Nichols

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released a video Friday evening addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, at the hands of five former officers with the Memphis Police Department earlier this month.

Vasquez opened the address by offering his condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and stated that he, "Was horrified by what he witnessed".

Vasquez also thanked the Nichols family for their peaceful call for justice and action in the Memphis community, giving time for the judicial system to seek justice on Mr. Nichols' behalf.

Vasquez called on all law enforcement agencies across the nation, including the Colorado Springs Police Department to have conversations with the communities they serve going forward to lay out a plan on what law enforcement in communities looks like.

Vasquez stated, that while there may be disagreement on these conversations they are important and necessary.

"What is clear is the behavior displayed by the Memphis officers is appalling and indefensible. It cannot be tolerated by officers, by the judicial process, or by our communities" said Vasquez.

Vasquez was not the only law enforcement leader in Southern Colorado to address the murder. Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller addressed the murder in a statement made Friday.

Noeller condemned the actions of these officers. Noeller recognizes the lack of trust and harm that these situations cause between communities and law enforcement.

"The actions of these five officers have once again blemished the reputations of those of us who come to work every day to serve our communities with honor and integrity and robbed a family of their loved one," said Noeller.

You can view a copy of that statement below.



Click here to view the full video from CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez.

____

