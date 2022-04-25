Southern Colorado gets much-needed moisture, fire danger remains high

Southern Colorado got some much-needed moisture overnight and while this can seem like a good thing, it’s not enough moisture to stop any fire danger we are expecting to have later this week because of the drought we are in.

Southern Colorado has seen several fires these past few weeks and fire experts are predicting it to be an above-average fire year as the weather continues to warm up.

That’s why it is so important to be prepared for a fire. Mitigation is the best way to prepare. This might sound like extra effort for homeowners to do but local firefighters say fire mitigation can make all the difference.

“It’s hugely important and a lot of times we hear, 'it’s too expensive,' but it’s probably cheaper than fire deductibles and having to start all over again.”

“Our department will go through to each homeowner to their property and let them know where they should start. It doesn’t all have to be done at once, but if we can do a little bit at a time, it gives the fire department a whole lot better opportunity to control things,” said Jill Laca, Beulah Fire Department Public Information Officer.

For those of you who may be wondering if your property is prepared for a wildfire, you want to make sure you create defensible space.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department suggests having a 15-foot separation between your home and trees. They also do not want you to have plants that are high in oil and resin.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has been offering fire mitigation meetings for residents and now the Beulah Fire Department will be offering a meeting on May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Station 1.

This will teach you how to mitigate and how to be prepared to evacuate in the case of a wildfire.