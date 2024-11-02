Southern Colorado family recieves outpouring of support after SNAP benefits stolen

The husband and father in Pueblo who reached out to News5 mid-October about his SNAP benefits being stolen got an unexpected surprise.

SNAP benefits help people with low income buy food. The first time that News 5 spoke with Tayfoya, he said a representative from the state's SNAP benefits office told him that he would have to wait for next month's benefits in November to arrive and wait up to 90 days for a reimbursement of the stolen benefits.

When he found out, his concern shifted to how he was going to feed his four boys. Days after Tafoya spoke out about his frustrating experience, multiple people donated money to help hold him and his family over until the next month. Although unexpected, he says he's grateful for the support.

"Thanks to all the people that helped us out. It feels like I said amazing that people came out and showed support like that. It helped [with] a lot of stress and things like that. It's real nice. It went a lot smoother than I expected it to."

Tafoya says people across Southern Colorado donated gift cards and cash, totaling hundreds of dollars. Thanks to this community supports, Tayfoya says his kids didn't miss a meal in October.





