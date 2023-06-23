Southern Coloradans dealing with car repair delays after hail storm

COLORADO SPRINGS— Severe hail damage on cars can cost you up to $8,000. Pro PDR car repair shops said it could be at least a month before cars can get fixed.

Owner, Jesse Whitson, said they got dozens of calls about damaged cars last night and even more this morning.

Whitson said it's best to get hail damaged fixed before another storm hits.

"If it gets damaged again, it could actually total the vehicle because it's too much to fix now," said Whitson.

One car may take a few weeks to fix. To get more cars in and out faster, Whitson said they need to work overtime for the rest of the hail season.

Before calling a repair shop, reach out to your car insurance company.

Vernon Mckeal said he's lived in Colorado Springs for 30+ years. He came into Pro PDR for a cost estimate for his hail-damaged car.

"It's part of living in the Springs, it's good things and bad things and this is one of the things we just deal with," said Mckeal.

He's owned two other cars that have been damaged by hail before.

"I've had a car totaled, the estimate that they gave, it was more than what the car was worth," said Mckeal.

