Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Southbound US-85 closed due to a crash, expect delays

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 10:08:39-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that Southbound US-85 is closed due to a crash.

The crash is near Mile Point 137.

CDOT warns drivers to look for emergency vehicles arriving at the scene.

They also say to expect delays in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.
___



Hundreds gather for Memorial Day at Pikes Peak Cemetery

Almost 1,000 people packed the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs this morning for its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App