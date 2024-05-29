Southbound US-85 closed due to a crash, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation(CDOT) reports that Southbound US-85 is closed due to a crash.

The crash is near Mile Point 137.

CDOT warns drivers to look for emergency vehicles arriving at the scene.

They also say to expect delays in the area.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

