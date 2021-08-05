Watch
Deadly four-way crash shuts down Powers and Constitution

Posted at 7:05 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 23:28:38-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound lanes on Powers by Constitution were shut down for several hours on Wednesday due to a serious crash.

The crash happened at around 4:00 p.m.

According to police, four vehicles were involved. They say the crash was caused by one of the drivers who had suffered a medical episode while driving.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and one of the drivers died as a result of the crash.

Powers was shut down between Constitution and Palmer Park until 7:45 p.m., when the lanes reopened.

This is a developing story.

