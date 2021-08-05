Deadly four-way crash shuts down Powers and Constitution

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound lanes on Powers by Constitution were shut down for several hours on Wednesday due to a serious crash.

The crash happened at around 4:00 p.m.

According to police, four vehicles were involved. They say the crash was caused by one of the drivers who had suffered a medical episode while driving.

All southbound lanes of Powers at Constitution are shut down for a crash. 1 northbound lane of Powers is shut down also. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 4, 2021

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and one of the drivers died as a result of the crash.

Powers was shut down between Constitution and Palmer Park until 7:45 p.m., when the lanes reopened.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter