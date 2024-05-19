Southbound I-25 reopens at Mile Marker 139 after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Police Department Communications, Southbound I-25 was previously closed at Mile Marker 139 due to a crash.

Southbound I-25 is closed just north of MLK Bypass (Marker 139) for a crash. You can still exit to MLK. Please avoid area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 19, 2024

I-25 has since reopened.

I25 is now back open at Mile Marker 139 (Hwy 24 Bypass) @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 19, 2024

