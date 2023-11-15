Southbound I-25 closed following an accident, traffic being diverted in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, southbound I-25 is closed after an accident that left debris on the road in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to debris on roadway between US 50 and Exit 99B - 13th Street. https://t.co/bnaPedlzsJ — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 15, 2023

According to police, the accident involved a semi-truck that struck the top of the Eastern Highway 50 overpass causing a lot of debris to litter the road. It is unclear if the semi-driver is injured at this time.

The accident appears to be between Highway 50 and Exit 99B along the south side of the interstate. Traffic appears to be being diverted off the Westbound Highway 50 exit into Pueblo as a detour.

It is unclear at this time how long the interstate will be shut down. News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and it working to learn more.

