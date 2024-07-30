Watch Now
Southbound I-25 Closed between south Academy and Mesa Ridge due to fatal accident, according to state troopers

We have a crew on the scene working for more information.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — I-25 southbound is closed this morning between South Academy blvd. and Mesa Ridge pkwy. This is due to what Colorado State Patrol says was a multi-vehicle crash.

They say it happened around 1:30 this morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. We don't know if anyone else involved was hurt.

State patrol says there is no timeline on the road reopening, so you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes this morning if your commute takes you through this area.

