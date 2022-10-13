Southbound I-25 Closed at S Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Traffic, there is a crash on Southbound I-25 that left all lanes close at S Circle Drive Thursday afternoon.

COSTraffic is reporting that all lanes are closed as of 4:48 pm and is asking residents to please use an alternate route if you can.

As of 5:08 pm, the right lane is now open however Colorado Springs Traffic is still asking residents

to seek alternative routes.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the accident or if anyone involved was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

Crash-Rollover: SB I-25 & S of S Circle Dr, all lanes are closed. Please use alternate route. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) October 13, 2022

