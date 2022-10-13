Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Southbound I-25 Closed at S Circle Drive

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 19:09:21-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to Colorado Springs Traffic, there is a crash on Southbound I-25 that left all lanes close at S Circle Drive Thursday afternoon.

COSTraffic is reporting that all lanes are closed as of 4:48 pm and is asking residents to please use an alternate route if you can.

As of 5:08 pm, the right lane is now open however Colorado Springs Traffic is still asking residents
to seek alternative routes.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the accident or if anyone involved was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA