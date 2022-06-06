Southbound I-25 closed at Mesa Ridge Parkway due to overturned semi

EL PASO COUNTY — A major crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed all southbound lanes of I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Seek an alternate route if heading to the area as law enforcement and Colorado Department of Transportation crews are currently working to clear the accident. A hazmat team is also heading to the area to offload diesel fuel from the overturned vehicle.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with one car. A patient was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

There were also several smaller accidents involving at least 10 cars due to people slowing down to see the original crash. Traffic flow northbound is being impacted.

The closure impacts the interstate as it passes Fountain, Colorado. All traffic is being diverted off the interstate.

_____

