Southbound I-25 blocked at Circle Drive seek alternate routes

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 4:08 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 18:14:43-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a traffic accident on I-25 at Circle Drive.

CSPD is advising people to seek alternate routes.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene and is asking drivers to remain vigilant with emergency personnel and equipment in the area.

According to CSFD, one person was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.
