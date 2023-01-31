Southbound I-25 blocked at Circle Drive seek alternate routes

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a traffic accident on I-25 at Circle Drive.

Southbound I-25 blocked at Circle for a crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 31, 2023

CSPD is advising people to seek alternate routes.

Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene and is asking drivers to remain vigilant with emergency personnel and equipment in the area.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD E4 and other units on scene on a working trapped traffic accident. SB I 25/Circle. SB lanes severely restricted and traffic is at a standstill. Please be cautious of responding fire apparatus and on scene Firefighters. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 31, 2023

According to CSFD, one person was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information is learned.

