Southbound Chelton Road is closed due to a water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting that a water main break has closed parts of Chelton Road Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, CSU said that the southbound lanes of Chelton Road were closed between Galley Road and Santa Rosa Street.

ROAD CLOSURE: Our crews are responding to a water main break on Chelton Road. The southbound lane on Chelton Road between Galley Road and Santa Rosa Street is closed. For everyone’s safety, please drive slowly in cone zones and obey crew directions. pic.twitter.com/MdCjOxKGok — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) January 15, 2024

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, the water main break is only affecting around 10 customers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

