Southbound Chelton Road is closed due to a water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting that a water main break has closed parts of Chelton Road Monday afternoon.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 15:36:50-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting that a water main break has closed parts of Chelton Road Monday afternoon.

In a social media post, CSU said that the southbound lanes of Chelton Road were closed between Galley Road and Santa Rosa Street.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, the water main break is only affecting around 10 customers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
