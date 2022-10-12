Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Southbound Centennial Boulevard closed at North 30th street

Centennial Blvd Closure
Colorado Springs Utilities
Centennial Blvd Closure
Posted at 6:37 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 20:37:32-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Utilities is performing an emergency repair to a water main break Tuesday evening.

Utilities says that the site of the break is on the southbound side of Centennial at N. 30th street.

Drivers will use a detour using 30th and Garden of the Gods Road to rejoin Centennial blvd.

The lanes are expected to be closed through the overnight hours.

News5 will continue to provide updates as they come in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022-State-Debate-480x360-Cand.jpg

Election Watch

Watch The State Debate on KOAA