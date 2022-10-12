Southbound Centennial Boulevard closed at North 30th street

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Utilities is performing an emergency repair to a water main break Tuesday evening.

Utilities says that the site of the break is on the southbound side of Centennial at N. 30th street.

Drivers will use a detour using 30th and Garden of the Gods Road to rejoin Centennial blvd.

The lanes are expected to be closed through the overnight hours.

#TrafficAlert Southbound lanes of Centennial Blvd. are closed at N. 30th St. due to a water main break. Drivers will detour using 30th & Garden of the Gods Road to rejoin Centennial Blvd. Lanes are expected to be closed through the overnight hours. pic.twitter.com/XEpiPQcknB — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) October 11, 2022

News5 will continue to provide updates as they come in.

