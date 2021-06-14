South Park High School graduate defying all odds

LAKE GEORGE — Jaydin Burrous was diagnosed with Autism when he was 3-years-old.

Doctor's said he would never be able to talk.

Fifteen years later, and Jaydin has defied all odds.

"We have this young man who is ready to take on the world!" said Kim Bundgarrd, Jaydin's teacher.

Jaydin was the first student to graduate from South Park High School under its new program, tailored towards students like Jaydin.

While Jaydin says it wasn't always the easiest, "there were some hard times easy times and rough times."

He thanks his teachers, Betty in particular.

"This boy is just amazing. He never slacked on a subject. When we hit the work time he is there and he wants to do it right," said Betty.

Jaydin says his next chapter will be at UCCS, studying Geology!

"We are just very proud and we are going to do everything we can to let him do sky's the limit. They told us he would never graduate! Guess what he did yesterday!" said Margaret Burrous, Jaydin's mother.

