South Metro Fire Rescue saves dog from trench near Parker construction zone

South Metro Fire Rescue crews saved a dog that ended up in a trench near a Parker construction zone Monday afternoon.
PARKER, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue crews saved a dog that ended up in a trench near a Parker construction zone Monday afternoon.

The rescue effort involved support from multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Photos posted by SMFR show multiple first responders bent over the trench.

Crews had to use several apparatuses during the "swift rescue," according to SMFR. The dog was pulled from the trench and taken to a veterinary emergency room.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the dog's name is Carl. He went missing from his foster home on Sunday before he was found Monday. He spent the night at the veterinary emergency room to recover from mild dehydration.

He's expected to make a full recovery and remains in foster care with Big Dogs Huge Paws. For more information on Carl and if you're interested in adopting him, click here.

