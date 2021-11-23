South gap project nearing completion

Construction has been ongoing at the south gap along I-25 from Monument Hill north to Castle Rock since September of 2018, but come mid-December the work will be finished, roughly a year early and under budget.

"This stretch of highway 25 as you know, which I traverse regularly, connects two of our largest cities, Denver and Colorado Springs," said Governor Jared Polis.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis says the final cost was roughly 419 million dollars and completed work will make traveling the area safer.

"These lifesaving safety improvements will reduce traffic and improve safety," Polis said.

Governor Polis describes it as a major victory for Colorado.

"We have the ability to complete projects that matter for people now, rather than have to hustle to find the funding and pull it out of other road projects to complete the gap," said Polis.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says it was a collaborative effort to get the project finished early and under budget.

"Getting this road widened was absolutely essential, and many people and many agencies went to work to accelerate engineering and environmental planning and secure the necessary funding," said Mayor Suthers.

Those collaborations to finish adding the third lane and widening the shoulder, rebuilding bridges, adding wildlife crossing areas, and resurfacing the road is what will help keep drivers safely traveling up and down I-25 long into the future.