South Academy construction to cause month-long delays beginning Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Construction crews will begin a month-long access restriction on Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard starting Monday. Access through eastbound and westbound Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed during intersection work.

Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue drivers will have access to and from northbound South Academy Boulevard. Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue drivers will only have access to and from southbound South Academy Boulevard.

Courtesy, The City of Colorado Springs Construction begins on South Academy Boulevard at Pikes Peak Avenue on July 10 causing traffic delays.

South Academy Boulevard traffic headed in the north and south direction will not be impacted.

This is part of an Academy Boulevard improvement project. Crews will be removing and replacing an underground waterline across the intersection for this portion of the project. This Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) project is funded by a voter-approved $59-million estimate.

Questions can be directed to the team at either 719-427-6422 or AcademyBlvdImprovements@gmail.com.

