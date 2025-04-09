South Academy Boulevard will be closed overnight on Friday, April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — From 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 11, through 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be a temporary full closure of southbound South Academy Boulevard at US Hwy 85/87.

Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT has provided the detour below:



Drivers on southbound S. Academy Blvd. will exit onto US 85/87,

Travel northwest and turn left onto B Street,

Travel south to re-enter S. Academy Blvd.

This construction is part of the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project, which is expected to be completed by early 2026, according to CDOT.





