Sources: Kimball’s Peak Theater to announce new project, reopening soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Those familiar with the plans revealed that the Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in downtown Colorado Springs is expected to announce its reopening soon, set to unveil a new iteration of the historic and beloved building.

The Peak Theater closed down in January 2023 after the owner, Kimball Bayles, passed away. The site served as a haven for cinephiles and film buffs to catch independent films not widely available elsewhere.

Though the timeline remains unclear, an email sent to interested parties in the Colorado Springs arts and culture community indicated an announcement could come within the next month. The theater itself could be open before the summer.

Emails to the theater and Murphy Constructors, property managers of the building, went unanswered. On Wednesday, a site surveyor was on premises taking detailed LiDAR survey photos meant to help with renovation of the historic building.

“For people who are watching the Kimball's project, a new project is about to be announced this spring, and they're going to need your support,” said Angela Seals, executive director for the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region. “So film lovers need to stay tuned to what's happening at the old Kimball's, because the next generation of it is going to knock their socks off.”

Seals couldn’t reveal too many details about the new iteration of the theater, but hinted movie lovers will still be able to get their fix while new aspects will be added.

“People who have loved seeing film in this place will not be disappointed by the next project,” said Seals. “It will follow the legacy of community and film that has always been part of this location and take it to a new level for modern times.”

Once reopened, Seals urged the community to support the “new” venue. She noted downtown is a thriving economy and creative space, but the reemergence of a local arthouse theater will be important to the economic vitality of downtown.

“We need to be more than just consumers of arts and entertainment, we need to show up, we need to bring our dollars. Go out to dinner, bring your economic impact, and come more than once so that local film can grow,” she said.

Ralph Giordano, a local independent filmmaker and festival director for the Independent Film Society of Colorado, stressed the same. He also urged the community to come out for other local indie film screenings and festivals.

“When you say, ‘Well, really sad to lose the Peak Theater,’ but how often did you go?” asked Giordano. “I think that when we have these film festivals, and if and when the Peak comes back, go!”

News5 previously reported the property managers of 115 E Pikes Peak Ave, where the Peak Theater currently sits empty, were reviewing a number of proposals for the site including a concert venue, event space, or restaurant.

"If we can have it something related to cinema moving forward, that would be great. But any kind of entertainment that helps with solidifying the downtown corridor would be fantastic and so we're open to lots of ideas," said property manager Ryan Murphy in January.

But as noted, according to the local film community, the reopening will still satisfy film buffs, but also introduce something new. What that exactly means is yet to be announced.

Meantime, for those local movie lovers who still want to catch independent and non-mainstream films, there remains a large indie film community in the Pikes Peak Region. More details can be found here.

