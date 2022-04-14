Some team USA athletes who competed in Beijing games to attend USOPM event

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Some Team USA athletes who competed in Beijing will be at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum on April 22.

The event is free to the public and will take place in the museum atrium starting at 5 p.m.

All of the U.S. Olympians and Paralympians in attendance have connections to Colorado Springs whether they grew up here or trained here.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Governor Jared Polis will also be attending along with:

Tyler “TC” Carter who competed in the 2014, 2018, 2022 Paralympics and was the Opening Ceremony flag bearer in Beijing 2022

Noah Elliott who competed in the 2018, 2022 Paralympics in snowboarding and is a 2018 gold & bronze medalist

Hanna Faulhaber who competed in the 2022 Olympics in freestyle skiing

Patrick Halgren who competed in the 2022 Paralympics in alpine skiing

Sylvia Hoffman who competed in the 2022 Olympics in bobsled and is a 2022 bronze medalist

Allie Johnson who competed in the 2022 Paralympics in alpine skiing

Kyle Taulman who competed in the 2022 Paralympics in alpine skiing

Thomas Walsh who competed in the 2018, 2022 Paralympics in alpine skiing and is a 2022 silver medalist

Pam Wilson who was an alternate in the 2022 Paralympics in curling

Carter will be loaning his uniform from the Opening Ceremony. Carter was voted by teammates as the flag bearer of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games along with alpine skiing teammate Danelle Umstead.

Spots are limited for this event and those interested can reserve tickets online.

