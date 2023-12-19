Some nonprofits say they're struggling with toy donations

PENROSE, COLORADO SPRINGS — Jefferson Award winner and "My Neighbor's Cupboard," nonprofit founder Amanda Suddoth says she's noticed everyone around her struggling. From restaurants, businesses, nonprofits, and the families they serve, she says it's been a hard year.

"Find me someone who doesn't need some extra help anymore. Everyone does!," she said.

Suddoth says many nonprofits rely on the holiday season for donations to help people in their communities. In her case, My Neighbor's Cupboard hosted a Toy Drive but didn't find enough toy donations in the Penrose community.

"Normally, the holidays are when your donations increase, it hasn't been that way this year. Donations have not been coming in. And again, it's not like people don't want to give," Suddoth continued.

Another local nonprofit, Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence, is getting ready to help support children of victims of domestic violence. They too, are struggling to get toy donations this year.

"We have 188 children this year that we're giving Christmas wishes to, and we greatly need donations," said Misty Medders with the nonprofit.

Even Hope and Home, a nonprofit helping families in the foster care system, says while they have plenty of toys they still see a need for essential items.

"As much as we have so many toys right now, there's always that need for the essentials that kids need. Pajamas, coats, hats, diapers, formula," said Chief of Staff Gina Milne.

Fortunately for My Neighbor's Cupboard, last-minute donations from the community and businesses helped them make Christmas merry for many families in Penrose. Now Amanda Suddoth is asking the community to help local nonprofits however they can.

"If you can't get out and shop, make a donation, If you can go out and shop, then go out and shop your heart out knowing that somebody's going to wake up to a blessing in the morning because you went and did what you could do," she said.

____

