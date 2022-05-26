Some La Junta residents asked to secure homes while officials search for shooting suspect

LA JUNTA, CO — Some La Junta residents near Elm and Canal are being advised to secure their homes as Otero County Sheriffs search for a suspect involved in a shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, there is no description of the suspect but it is believed the suspect is armed with a handgun.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

May 26, 2022 09:50. North La Junta residents near Elm and Canal are advised to secure their homes as we are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Pueblo this morning. No description of suspect at this time believed to be armed with a handgun. A reverse 911 outgoing — Otero County Sheriff - Colorado (@OteroSheriff) May 26, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.