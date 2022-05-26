Watch
Some La Junta residents asked to secure homes while officials search for shooting suspect

Posted at 9:22 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:22:39-04

LA JUNTA, CO — Some La Junta residents near Elm and Canal are being advised to secure their homes as Otero County Sheriffs search for a suspect involved in a shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, there is no description of the suspect but it is believed the suspect is armed with a handgun.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

