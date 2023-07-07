Some elementary school kids in Southern Colorado get free bikes and learn to ride

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— 50 elementary school kids in Cheyenne Mountain School District get free bikes Saturday. Some Skyway Elementary 4th and 5th graders get to learn to ride for the first time.

It's thanks to a partnership with Kids on Bikes, CycleService and Sram. Students also get a free helmet and a tire patch kit.

"People from Kids on Bikes reached out to me," said principal Liz Dombrowski. "I'm sure [they] were thinking of the pump track and also thinking of the unique needs of our Skyway students."

Dombrowski said students jumped at the chance to get a free bike, "[Registration] filled up within that week."

After a safety lesson and training, kids will head to Cresta Pump Track, near the school, to test their balance and endurance.

Fifth grader, Ericsson King, said he's had bikes before, but nothing like a BMX.

"I just think my [old] bike is not really meant for tricks," said Ericsson. "I jump curbs and sometimes do a wheelie and this [new one] will be better to do it."

He wants to get more comfortable riding a bike so he can cruise off-road.

"[Ericsson] did go on [the Cresta] pump track once before and had a little tumble and he's been a little nervous to try it again," said his mom Lauren.

Lauren said she hopes he can overcome his fear and feel confident again. Ericsson said he's excited that, "they'll be teaching us like how to ride a bike better."

