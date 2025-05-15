Soldiers from Fort Carson begin the Manchu Mile on Thursday evening

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Fort Carson soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division will begin the "grueling" Manchu Mile on Thursday.

It's a 25-mile foot march to commemorate the 85-mile forced march by soldiers from the "9th Infantry Regiment during the Chinese “Boxer Rebellion” in 1900."

According to Fort Carson, over 700 soldiers, six Guardians, and two Airmen will participate in this year's event.

Soldiers will have 12 hours to complete the march through Fort Carson while carrying a 35-pound rucksack and an M4 Carbine, starting at 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

The 9th Regimental organizations across the Army participate in semi-annual Manchu Miles to "instill pride in regimental heritage, build Esprit de Corps, and develop physical endurance."

