Softball and sobriety: how the Recovery Rebels are helping Colorado Springs one inning at a time

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Recovery Rebels aren't like just any other softball team: these players have made a commitment to helping people stay sober, and are using team sports to help them get there.

"It started with wanting to help just one friend," said founder Rob Decker.

Decker is a recovery coach and personal trainer who operates the nonprofit Rise as Lions. Two years ago, he saw a new way to help people in addiction recovery: softball and sobriety.

"I had a buddy who was struggling with mental health and drug and alcohol addiction. He was playing baseball at the time. I was a softball player and I figured he could make a transition there," Decker continued.

For some players, it's been a lifesaver to have a new community of like-minded people who want to support each other.

"This is like my therapy," said player Derrek Villagrana. "I hit my two-year sobriety mark in June. Recovery Rebels and Rise as Lions saved my life. Rob was one of the first people to reach out to me when I was going through my struggle. He first hit me up when I got out of rehab and said you're going to help me change people".

The team plays 8 games a season with multiple seasons in a year, meeting for practice, hard conversations, and support.

"To be around like-minded people who are going through struggles, mental health, addiction, We create a safe space for people to come here from any walks of life. There's no judgment, and everybody's recovery is different," said Villagrana.

Decker says as a recovery coach, exercise has a huge part in helping the body recover from drugs or alcohol.

"You can build confidence through fitness. When you make short-term goals and you meet those, what's not to feel good about?" he said.

Since they started, the team has started to get the attention of organizations like Diversus Health and the Switchbacks. That's something Villagrana says gives him even more hope for the future.

"We're mainly focused on yes, winning is awesome, but it's building that safe space and camaraderie, giving everybody a shoulder to lean on, you know what I mean?" he said.

The Recovery Rebels currently have three teams: a men's team, a co-ed team, and a veterans team. If you're interested in learning more or joining

a team, you can visit their website online.

____

____

