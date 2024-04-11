SoCo Student Media is helping to produce the inaugural Steel City Music Showcase

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Steel City Music Showcase which will take place Apr. 12-13. The festival is being held at several local businesses in downtown Pueblo, as they temporarily transform into several music venues that will support the over 30 bands and artists performing.

The businesses that are moonlighting as venues include The Sacred Bean, Fuel and Iron Food Hall, The Gold Dust Saloon, and Bella Union Plaza.

Shows will begin at 6 p.m. and will quickly swap artists every hour on the hour until 11 p.m. Tickets start at $20 but you can learn more here.

The artists performing will have all bases of music genres covered from hip-hop to country.

While so much of the limelight will be placed on the artists in the showcase, no good festival can be run successfully without the integral people behind the scenes.

One such group of people is the students from the SoCo Student Media department at Colorado State University Pueblo.

With varying skill sets including audio production, video production, journalism, and anything in between, these students are ready to tackle all forms of media the showcase is ready to throw at them.

The students will be putting in grueling hours during the festival as is the nature of the beast in media production, but are very excited to have the opportunity to work on a professional level, putting on a massive event with such high demands.

To gain greater insight into how they are feeling, I am going to speak with several students to get into their mindset on putting on a community event that is the first of its kind and hear a little about what drives them to put on events like this and what it means to them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

