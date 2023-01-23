Social media threat not credible, according to Coronado HS Principal

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Principal of Coronado High School, Darin Smith, said the school was aware of a generic social media post threatening harm at the school.

In a letter to parents, Smith said the threat was not credible and is currently being investigated.

"The safety of all of our students and our staff is our top priority at our school and throughout District 11," said Smith. "We take all threats seriously and we are working with local law enforcement in this investigation. There is no tolerance for violence or threats on our campus."

