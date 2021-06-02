'Snowtorious B.I.G.' and 'Plowzilla': Colorado announces names for snowplow fleet, picked by kids

DENVER – Colorado’s highways will be plowed next winter by the likes of Snowtorious B.I.G., Darth Blader, Mr. Plow and Plowzilla.

Those are among 20 names various Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows will be christened with in the months ahead – all chosen by Colorado kids.

In March, the state – following up on a similar and popular campaign in Minnesota – called on elementary school children from across the state to send in submissions for a “Name that Plow” contest.

Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shosana Lew kicked off the contest by showing off the state’s first named plow – Unsinkable Molly.

The state announced the 20 winning names Wednesday – picked from a pool of more than 1,100 entries. The students who submitted the names will be notified through their parents’ contact information they provided in their entries.

The state says the students will be able to get pictures taken with the plows they are responsible for naming this summer or fall.

“The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names and we’re appreciative to all who offered their ideas in this first-ever contest,” Polis said in a statement.

Next fall and winter, be sure to give some space to the newly-named fleet: