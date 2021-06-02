Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

'Snowtorious B.I.G.' and 'Plowzilla': Colorado announces names for snowplow fleet, picked by kids

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
A Colorado Department of Transportation plow heads toward Interstate 70 along East Colfax Avenue as a winter storm sweeps over the intermountain West, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Aurora, Colo. Forecasters predict that the fast-moving storm could leave up to a foot of snow in some parts of the region before giving way to a front packing warmer temperatures for the rest of the week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
cdot snowplow colorado plow
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 09:15:21-04

DENVER – Colorado’s highways will be plowed next winter by the likes of Snowtorious B.I.G., Darth Blader, Mr. Plow and Plowzilla.

Those are among 20 names various Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows will be christened with in the months ahead – all chosen by Colorado kids.

In March, the state – following up on a similar and popular campaign in Minnesota – called on elementary school children from across the state to send in submissions for a “Name that Plow” contest.

Gov. Jared Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shosana Lew kicked off the contest by showing off the state’s first named plow – Unsinkable Molly.

The state announced the 20 winning names Wednesday – picked from a pool of more than 1,100 entries. The students who submitted the names will be notified through their parents’ contact information they provided in their entries.

The state says the students will be able to get pictures taken with the plows they are responsible for naming this summer or fall.

“The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names and we’re appreciative to all who offered their ideas in this first-ever contest,” Polis said in a statement.

Next fall and winter, be sure to give some space to the newly-named fleet:

  • Abominable
  • Arctic King
  • Bigfoot
  • Blizzard
  • Cheese Ball
  • Darth Blader
  • Eisenplower
  • Fresh Plowder
  • Frosty
  • Jack Frost
  • Mr. Plow
  • Mr. Snowtastic
  • No-way Snow-day
  • Olaf
  • Plowzilla
  • Sno-way
  • Snow Crusher
  • Snowball
  • Snowtorious B.I.G.
  • Zebulon Ice
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community