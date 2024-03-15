Snowstorm couldn't stop Colorado Springs pie business from celebrating Pi day

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 3.14 Pi Bar braved the storm Thursday and was open for its busiest day of the year.

"It's March 14th, it is our Superbowl," said co-owner Becca Boudreaux. "We've been baking for weeks on end to be able to help people to celebrate this unique, fun holiday."

Boudreaux said they only saw about half the people this pi day because of the weather than last year. She called those who came die-hard pie fans.

"We thought it might slow some people down but it seems like people are still coming in," said one customer Katy Presnell.

For Presnell, pie on pi day is a special family tradition. "[My son] always chooses a pie, 3.14 it's his birthday, it has to be a pie."

Ziggi's Coffee off of Rockrimmon also made the most of the snowy day.

"Yes, this Ziggi," said manager Courtney Mckee as she pointed to a small snowman on the order window.

The fun and the drive-through line didn't seem to stop either.

"People still do have to go to work, not everybody just to take this off," said Mckee. "We wanted to be the people to be here for our customers and make sure they were able to go about their day."

One customer said they were surprised but excited to see them open on a day like today.

"I was on my way home and I was like, man I could go for some coffee right now, and then I saw the line and was like well I'm going in then," said Seth Nicole.

Local snow plowing businesses were also busy on Thursday. When storms hit like this, driveways and neighborhoods are usually last to get cleared.

A lot of landscaping companies trade in their lawnmowers for snow plows this time of year.

Kenny Geeslin is with Robertson's Landscaping. He's been clearing snow from driveways, parking lots and side roads in Colorado Springs for 20 years.

Geeslin said he's been out clearing roads since 11 last night as city crews do their work too.

"We do what we do and they do what they do and we kind of keep everybody safe, it's as simple as that," said Geeslin.

He said it's common to work 24 hours non-stop during storms like this.

The city of Colorado Springs said they only treat residential streets with at least six inches of snow once the snow stops falling and main roads are already cleared.

____

