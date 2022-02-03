Snow totals from Wednesday's snowstorm

The biggest snowstorm of the 2021/2022 season hit southern Colorado Tuesday night through Wednesday!

Snow totals ranged from 2 inches in Bent County to nearly 2 feet south of La Veta in the Sangre De Cristos.

Below is an interactive snow map with all the snow totals we've recorded since Wednesday. Zoom into your area and click the icons to see how much snow fell.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Resources:



___Where to find News5:

