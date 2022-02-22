Snow totals from Monday night through this morning
Snow early Tuesday morning 2/22/2022 at Wigwarm in between Colorado Spring and Pueblo.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 11:29:05-05
Snow fell last night in parts of southern Colorado! Use the interactive map below to see how much fell in the region.
More snow is expected later today and tonight, with a few more rounds Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Here is how much we think will fall when all is said and done by Thursday morning.
