Snow totals from Monday night through this morning

Snow fell last night in parts of southern Colorado! Use the interactive map below to see how much fell in the region.

More snow is expected later today and tonight, with a few more rounds Wednesday and Wednesday night.

KOAA Weather Forecast snow accumulation through Thursday morning, 2/24/2022.

Here is how much we think will fall when all is said and done by Thursday morning.

