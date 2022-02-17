Snow totals from last night's storm

Here is a list of current snow reports as of 3:30 am Thursday morning.
We'll update this list throughout the morning as more reports roll in.
Denver is a much different story compared to Colorado Springs as far as snow accumulation is concerned. It seems like most reports are somewhere between 3 to 6 inches across the city with most west into the mountains #cowx pic.twitter.com/pitgC8dR7O— Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) February 17, 2022
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.
Resources:
___Where to find News5: